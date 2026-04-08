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Streator Clean & Lube plans customer appreciation day following ribbon cutting

Free corn dogs, doughnuts and coffee to be offered with oil change

Members of the Streator Chamber of Commerce join Alan and Gala Hale for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Streator Clean & Lube on Wednesday in Streator.(From left) Derek Barichello, director of Streator Chamber; Ben Hiltabrand, president of Streator Chamber; Gala and Alan Hale of Streator Clean & Lube; and Streator Mayor Tara Bedei.

Members of the Streator Chamber of Commerce join Alan and Gala Hale for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Streator Clean & Lube on Wednesday in Streator.(From left) Derek Barichello, director of Streator Chamber; Ben Hiltabrand, president of Streator Chamber; Gala and Alan Hale of Streator Clean & Lube; and Streator Mayor Tara Bedei. (Photo Provided By Streator Chamber of Commerce)

By Bill Freskos

Streator Clean & Lube will host a customer appreciation day Saturday following a ribbon cutting with the Streator Chamber of Commerce.

Managed by Alan and Gala Hale, Streator Clean & Lube offers oil changes and car washes at its Bloomington Street location, along with a second car wash featuring two automatic bays at 1107 N. Park St.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 11, the business will celebrate its one year anniversary with a customer appreciation day offering free corn dogs with an oil change from Cruisin Concessions, along with doughnuts from Steve’s Bakery and coffee from Zoila’s Coffee Roastery in the morning while supplies last. Specials, giveaways and prizes also will be offered.

The business also is inviting nonprofit organizations, sports teams and school groups to host car wash fundraisers in the future.

For information, call 815-672-6312 or email alan.hale@cleanandlube.com.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.