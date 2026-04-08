Ottawa baseball tops Bloomington High; Streator loses nailbiter: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 7, Bloomington 6: At Whitney Field, the Pirates (4-2-1) scored four runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Rizon Contreras (double, RBI) and Colt Bryson (double, RBI) each had three hits for Ottawa, while Brendyn Fuchs (RBI) doubled twice. Adam Swanson (double) and Alexio Fernandez drove in single runs. Bryson (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K), Maverick Burress (win, 2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and Swanson (2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) all toed the rubber for the hosts.

Coal City 4, Streator 2: At Coal City, the Coalers scored twice in each of the first two innings of the Illinois Central Eight Conference game while the Bulldogs (4-6-1, 1-3) plated their two runs in the seventh.

Keegan Angelico (double) and Brennen Stillwell had RBIs for Streator. Colin Byers (loss, 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) and Isaac Melvin (1 IP, 1 K) shared duties on the mound.

Henry-Sen. 2, Seneca 1 (9 inn.): At Henry, the Mallards tied the game with one run in the bottom of the seventh and pushed across the winning run in the ninth in the Tri-County Conference win over the Fighting Irish.

Joey Arnold had two of Seneca’s seven hits and drove in the lone run in the fourth. Cam Shriey (2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 BB) suffered the loss in relief of Landyn Ramsey (2 IP, 1 H, 3 K) and Jace Mitchell (4 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K).

Serena 6, Indian Creek 2: At Shabbona, the Huskers (4-1, 2-0) scored thrice in the fourth to take control in the Little Ten Conference win.

Tucker Whitaker (win, 5⅔ IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 8 K) and Carter Meyer (1⅓ IP, 1 H, 2 K) combined efforts on the hill. Ryne DeBernardi, Payton Twait and Cash Raikes each had an RBI, while Nate Kelley and Whiteaker both doubled.

Newark 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 5: At Hinckley, the Norsemen (2-6, 1-1) plated three runs in the first to jumpstart the LTC win.

Jimmy Kath had three of Newark’s six hits, while Toby Steffen, Jacob Seyller and Colin Shields each had an RBI. David Ulrich (6⅓ IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 13 K) earned the pitching victory.

Somonauk 16, Earlville/Leland 1 (5 inn.): At Leland, the Bobcats scored in every inning in the LTC win over the Red Raiders.

Brady Andrews (double, four RBIs) and Tristian Reed (RBI) each had two hits for Somonauk, while Alex Barnes had a pair of RBIs. Andrews (win, 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) and Kaden Geers-Clason (2 IP, 4 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Losing pitcher Declan Brennan singled, double and drone in the lone run for Earlville.

Dwight 5, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 2: At Dwight, the Trojans scored three runs in the sixth in the TCC win over the Rockets.

Joey Starks and Jackson Launius each had two RBIs for Dwight. Starks (7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the complete-game win on the hill.

Marquette 7, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (forfeit): The Crusaders picked up the TCC win due to WFC not having enough available players. Thursday’s scheduled game between the two is expected to be played as of this writing.

Boys track and field

Streator 80, Putnam Co. 41, Marquette 36: At Streator’s Doug Dieken Stadium on Tuesday, the host Bulldogs won a nonconference triangular.

Event winners for Streator included Andrew Warwick (23.8 in the 200-meter dash; 3.66 meters in the pole vault), Chase Lane (2:20.7 in the 800), Cooper Sharisky (18.9 seconds in the 110 hurdles), JJ Rzasa (48.0 in the 300 hurdles), LA Moton (1.78 in the high jump; 10.51 meters in the triple jump) and Owen Fryman (5.30 in the long jump), the 4x100 relay team of Chase Lane, Jesus Martinez, Vincent Wargo and Christopher Pollett (46.0 seconds) and the 4x200 team of Jon Davis, Garritt Benstine, Brandon Mangruem and Xzavier Glass (1:38.9).

Jacoby Gooden (11.1 in the 100; 54.2 in the 400) won two events for Marquette.

Girls track and field

Streator 71, Marquette 22: At Streator’s Doug Dieken Stadium, the host Bulldogs won a dual with the Crusaders.

Streator event winners included a three-win performance from Rhea Huey (2.13 meters in the pole vault; 1.32 in the high jump; 1:10.1 in the 400), Isabella Robart (8.91 in the triple jump), Kinslee Sweeden (31.04 in the discus; 8.50 in the shot put), Katherine Pierce (1:04.5 in the 300 hurdles), the 4x100 relay team of Princess Brown, Elizabeth Davis, Briana Chavez and Pierce (58.6 seconds) and the 4x200 team of Savannah Miles, Davis, Brown and Reagan Pettyjohn (2:10.3).

Scoring victories for Marquette were Madisyn Trainor (13.0 seconds in the 100; 27.8 in the 200) and Parker Poundstone (4.37 meters in the long jump).

Girls soccer

Serena/Newark/Earlville 3, Sandwich 0: At Serena, the host Huskers won their second straight, shutting out the visiting Indians.

Keeper Kate Hoffman kept the shutout in net. Elizabeth Vazquez scored two goals and assisted the other for the Serena co-op, Rylee Collins scored the other goal, and Alexa McNally recorded an assist.

Softball

Coal City 15, Streator 6: At Coal City, the Coalers scored four times in both the fifth and sixth innings in the ICE win over the Bulldogs (2-8, 1-3).

Maddie Campbell (two RBIs) and Harmony Morgan each had two hits for Streator. Ayla Morgan homered and knocked in three runs. Reagan Morgan suffered the pitching loss.

Marquette 18, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (3 inn.): At rural Streator, the Crusaders (9-2, 2-0) scored 12 runs in the first in the TCC victory over the Warriors (0-3, 0-3)

Hunter Hopkins went 4 for 4 with a pair of RBIs for Marquette, while Kinley Rick (double, three RBIs) had three hits. Taylor Gamons had four RBIs, with Kelsey Cuchra (double), Melanie Gonzalez and Emily Ryan-Adair (double) each recording two RBIs. Rick retired all nine batters she faced, seven via strikeout.

Seneca 17, Henry-Sen. 1 (5 inn.): At Henry, the Fighting Irish (14-0, 4-0) broke the game open in the seven-run third.

Emma Mino (double, triple, four RBIs) led Seneca with three hits, while Lexie Buis (three RBIs) and Hayden Pfeifer (double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Brynlee Hunt doubled and Aurora Weber (RBI) tripled. Pfeifer (win, 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K) and Bailey Witte (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) shared time in the circle.

Serena 16, Indian Creek 4 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, the Huskers (3-4, 2-0) scored four times in the first on the way to the LTC win.

Kaity Johnson clubbed a pair of homers and drove six runs in to lead the Serena offense. Parker Twait (home run, two RBIs), Maddie Young (double, two RBIs), Brynley Glade and Anna Hjerpe (triple, three RBIs) all had two hits. Cassie Walsh (win, 2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1K) and Jordyn Warren (3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 6 K) shared time in the circle.

Somonauk/Leland 9, Earlville 0: At Earlville, Brielle Deacon fired a complete-game two-hitter with two walks and nine strikeouts for the Bobcats (5-2, 3-0) in the LTC win over the Red Raiders (2-3, 0-2).

Destiny Salgado, MacKenna McMahan (double), Kennedy Barshinger and Ashley McCoy (two RBIs) all had two hits. Maddie LeCuyer knocked in three runs.

Plano 4, Sandwich 0: At Plano, the Indians (5-4, 0-1) dropped their Kishwaukee River Conference opener to the rival Reapers.

Losing pitcher Abigail Johnson (6 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) had two of Sandwich’s six hits.

Dwight 10, Lowpoint-Washburn 4: At Dwight, the Trojans (5-5, 3-2) scored eight runs in the third inning in the TCC triumph.

Madi Ely (three doubles, two RBIs) and Sarah Parker (two RBIs) both had three hits, while Taylor Heath (double, RBI) had two hits. Reagan Brown tripled and drove in two runs. Ely (7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 K) recorded the win.