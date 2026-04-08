Newark FFA member Toby Steffen named District Star in Farmer

Newark FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA member and resident Toby Steffen was recently selected as the District FFA Star in Farmer.

The Illinois FFA recognizes four FFA members in the five FFA Districts in Illinois. The members were presented with the District Star Award for FFA and agricultural education accomplishments. The awards also recognize FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through leadership, scholastic achievement and record keeping. SAEs allow students to learn by owning and operating an agricultural business, conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment or working an agriculture-based business internship.

Steffen was named the District 2 winner by an agriculture industry representatives and teachers committee. He competed at the State FFA Awards Selection process on Saturday, March 21, in Mount Zion. Steffen was previously selected as the area’s chapter and section awardee

He was recognized as a Supervised Agricultural Experience Program national finalist, served as the Newark FFA Chapter’s president and is a Specialty Crop Production state winner.

For more information, visit ilaged.net/.