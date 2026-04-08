Casting call for Stage 212’s ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

(File Photo) Auditions for Stage 212's production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” will be held on April 17 and 18 at Lighted Way in La Salle. The musical will be presented July 10-26. (Provided photo)

Stage 212 is holding auditions for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at 6 p.m. Friday, April 17, and 12 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Lighted Way in La Salle, according to a press release.

Director Doug Bartelt is casting 20-30 people in lead and supporting roles for the Tony Award-winning musical. Participants must be entering freshman year of high school or older to audition. Callbacks, if necessary, will be scheduled at a time to be announced later.

Auditioners must prepare a one-minute song (not from the show) that demonstrates range and ability. Sheet music and backing tracks are welcome; an aux cord will be provided.

Auditioners will learn a short dance combination and should wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Two male roles require tap dancing. Auditioners interested in those roles should note that on their registration form.

All auditioners will be asked to read from the script.

All participants must fill out an online Google Form at stage212.org before auditions, even if submitting a video audition. Audition sides, character descriptions and other important information are available on the website.

Video audition submissions are due by 12 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Videos received after this deadline will only be considered with prior approval.

Video submissions should be labeled with the auditioner’s name, the song title and the role being auditioned for. Email videos to barteltdoug@gmail.com with the subject line “Drowsy Chaperone Audition.”

“The Drowsy Chaperone” will be presented July 10-26.

For more information, contact publicity@stage212.org.