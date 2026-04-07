Somonauk, Serena win Little 10 baseball openers: The Times Monday Roundup

Baseball

Somonauk 11, Earlville 1 (6 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats (3-2) scored nine runs in the sixth inning to post the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders.

Cole Gudmunson (triple), Connor Knutson (RBI) and Tristan Reed (double, three RBIs) all had two hits for Somonauk, while Luke Hartsell (two RBIs) tripled and Landon Johnson drove in a pair of runs. Reed (Win, 4 IP, 5 K) and Brady Andrews (2 IP, 1 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Declan Brennan had two of Earlville’s five hits while losing pitcher Aaden Browder (5 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) drove in the lone run.

Serena 14, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, Huskers winning pitcher Nate Kelley allowed three hits, one walk and struck out 11 in the LTC victory over the Timberwolves.

Serena - which scored eight times in the second inning - was led at the plate by Cash Raikes (two hits, four RBIs), Tucker Whiteaker (two RBIs) and Kelley (double).

Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Newark 8: the Royals scored single runs in the sixth and seventh to take the LTC win over the Norsemen.

David Ulrich (double), Liam Begovac and Nate Swenson each had two RBIs for Newark, while Toby Steffen (3⅔ IP, 5 K) suffered the loss.

Sandwich 16, Plano 7: At Plano, the Indians improved to 5-6-1 overall with the Kishwaukee River Conference opening win over the Reapers.

Brody Cole doubled and drove in three runs for Sandwich, while Clayton Anderson had two RBIs and Jeffery Ashley hit a solo homer. Nick Michalek (5 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) earned the win with relief help from Cash White (2 IP)

Dwight 13, Beecher 12: At Dwight, the Trojans scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win and improve to 6-3 on the season.

Ayden Collom (double, four RBIs) and Jacob Wilkey (three RBIs) both had three hits for Dwight. Joey Starks singled, doubled and scored four times while Collom (1 IP, 3 K) had pitched the top of the seventh to get credit for the win.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 2, Ottawa 0: At Maple Park, the Pirates dropped the Interstate 8 Conference match to the host Knights.

Serena/Newark/Earlville 3, DePue 0: At Serena, the Huskers topped the Little Giants for their first win of the season.

Rylee Collins scored twice for S/N/E, while Elizabeth Vazquez also found the back of the net. Vazquez and Keira McNelis each recorded an assist while Alexa McNally was cited for her solid defensive play.

Softball

Ottawa's Addie Russell (Brian Hoxsey)

Ottawa 4, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Pirates pitcher Addie Russell scattered five hits, allowed one earned run and struck out four in the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Knights.

Piper Lewis (RBI) had three hits to lead Ottawa, while Bobbi Snook (double, two RBIs) and Rylee Harsted each had two hits.

Coal City 15, Streator 4: At Streator, the Coalers broke open a tied game with eight runs in the sixth in the Illinois Central Eight Conference triumph over the Bulldogs.

Morgan Kostal (two doubles, RBI) had four hits in as many at-bats for Streator. Caitlyn Talty had a double and home run, while Ayla Morgan also went deep. Natayla Solis (4 IP, 6 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Serena 9, Indian Creek 1: At Serena, Huskers pitcher Cassie Walsh allowed just four hits and struck out 10 in the LTC win over the Timberwolves.

Kaity Johnson (two doubles, RBI) had three hits for Serena, while Maddie Young (double, triple, two RBIs), Finley Brodbeck (double, RBI) and Parker Twait (RBI) all had two hits.

Somonauk/Leland 6, Earlville 3: At Somonauk, the Bobcats scored four times in the opening inning in the LTC win over the Red Raiders.

MacKenna McMahan doubled three times and had three RBIs for Somonauk/Leland, while Kayla Anderson (RBI) and Kammy Ambler (RBI) each had two hits. Kaydence Eade (Win, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 K) and Brielle Deacon (1 IP, 2 K) combined efforts in the circle.

Savana Lawten tripled and drove in a run for Earlville while Riley Kelly (6 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 6 BB, 5 K) took the loss.

Sandwich 11, Putnam County 1 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians scored in every inning in the win over the Panthers.

Kayden Corneils (two doubles, home run, three RBIs) had a huge game for Sandwich. Jillian Freemon (double, RBI) had three hits and Abigail Johnson (two doubles, RBI) two hits. Coraline Stevens had a double and RBI. Freemon (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) earned the victory.

Boys basketball

Nolan Price (J.T. Pedelty)

Woodland’s Price named honorable mention all-state: Woodland senior guard Nolan Price has been named as an honorable mention selection to the Illinois Media All-State team, which is the successor to the Associated Press All-State teams, which were discontinued by the wire service several years ago.

Price averaged 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as Woodland won 25 games. Along the way, he won the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year award, was named unanimous first-team to the All-TCC and Times All-Area Team, was the 2026 Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year, was third-team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State and made the second-most 3-pointers in a season (156 at a 41.9% rate) in IHSA history.