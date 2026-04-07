More on Main celebrates 8 years, continues growth in Ottawa

More on Main, which operate a coffee shop and cafe in Streator, has a second location at 818 La Salle St. in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

More on Main is celebrating eight years in business this April, celebrating their steady overall growth in Streator and expanding presence in Ottawa.

What began as a single made-from-scratch cafe in Streator has grown to include a second location in Ottawa. While the original Streator site has developed a loyal customer base, the Ottawa location continues to attract new customers and build its presence in the community, according to owner Jen McMullen.

The Ottawa location features the same from-scratch menu that has defined the business, including breakfast items, sandwiches, soups, salads and baked goods.

To celebrate the anniversary, the cafe is offering birthday-themed specials throughout April at both locations. The promotion includes the return of customer favorites and a selection of limited-time menu items.

“We’ve always focused on giving people a real food option that still fits into their day,” McMullen said. “You shouldn’t have to choose between quality and convenience.”

The team is encouraging community members to visit during April and take part in the anniversary celebration.