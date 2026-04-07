Luke Bryant, Hall start busy week with win at Mendota

Hall pitcher Luke Bryant fires a pitch against the Trojans in Monday's Three Rivers East game in Mendota. Bryant pitched a five-hit shutout in a 15-0 Hall win. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Hall Red Devils have five games in six days this week and are looking to string some wins together.

Luke Bryant got them off to a good start Monday, spinning a five-hit shutout in a 15-0 win in five innings in a Three Rivers East contest at Mendota.

“You want to get the first one,” Hall senior Braden Curran said. “Wednesday’s (against St. Bede) a big one obviously. Then come back Thursday and by then if we’ve got three, keep going and stacking wins. That’s what our motto is.”

“Busy week for us. It’s good way to start off. Get ready to go Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said. “It’s a bear of a week of games. If the weather holds out, it’s all hands on deck to get us through the last out on Saturday.”

Bryant was in control from start to finish, allowing just one walk with the five hits and striking out three. He said the early run support gave him more confidence on the mound.

“We’ve got great trust in our teammates. Let them hit the ball in play and make them make plays,” Bryant said.

“He’s throwing strikes. He wants them to put the ball in play, and our defense made plays today. Nice game for sure,” Curran said.

Mendota's Dane Doyle makes his pitch against Hall in Monday's game in Mendota. The Red Devils won 15-0 in five innings. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Keegan liked how Hall manufactured its first run in its first at-bat. Bryant drew a leadoff walk, stole second, took third on Greyson Bickett’s comebacker and scored on Curran’s deep sac fly to center.

“The first inning was just some kids who have played some baseball and kind of know what they’re doing,” Keegan said. “Luke stole a bag. Greyson bunted on his own. Probably could have got a hit out of it. Wound up getting Luke to third base, and Braden drives him with a sac fly.

“That was it for that inning, but we got some runners on and got to the point where we could get some runners on and extend innings with some timely hitting. That’s nice to see with this group.”

Curran said it was important for the Red Devils to stay focused to play while on spring break.

“We were talking about not coming out flat on spring break,” he said. “We just came out and stacked runs. We’ve stacked enough today to win. You have to stay engaged, even when you don’t have school and have your usual routine.”

Hunter Edgcomb smacked a curve ball from Mendota starter Dane Doyle to right field to drive in a run, Bickett drew a bases-loaded walk and Curran added his second straight sac fly to finish off a three-run second.

Hall was just warming up. The Red Devils scored seven runs in the third, three in the fourth and one more in the fifth to cap the 10-run rule victory.

“We had lot of good ABs, all of us,” Bryant said. “We all contributed as a team, move runners over. Hit fly balls, hit ‘em in. Just great team play.”

Keegan said it was just an all-around good day for the Red Devils.

“Come up here and get ahead, 1-0 there in the first inning. Turned out to be enough today,” he said. “(Luke) consistently pounds the zone and played enough defense behind him to get some outs. Offensively, kind seems like we’re waking up a little bit over the last week. The first couple weeks we weren’t hitting much. It’s kind of to be expected.

First-year Mendota coach Jim Eustice said it’s still a work in progress for his Trojans.

“We made the little mistakes that they didn’t. Difference between good teams like Hall and teams trying to get to that level,” he said. “We walked 10 people. I think we had five errors. We didn’t have one clean inning. Couldn’t get a timely hit.

“You would think with seven hits (Hall) and five hits (Mendota) it wouldn’t be a 15-0 game, but it’s our errors that lend to a lot of that. And they’re very aggressive on the base paths. We had hard time controlling their run game. We’ll learn from that.”

The Red Devils (5-4-1, 2-0) scored 15 runs on seven hits, led by Jaxon Pinter (four RBIs) and Edgcomb (two RBIs) with two hits apiece. Neither Bickett (0 for 2, two RBIs) and Curran (0 for 0, two sac flies, three RBIs) had a hit, but collected five RBIs between them.

Oscar Casteneda led Mendota (2-1, 0-1) with a 2 for 3 day at the plate.