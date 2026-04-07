Izzy Gibson powers Princeton softball to Three Rivers win at Newman: BCR Roundup

Softball

Princeton 14, Newman 0 (6 inn.): Izzy Gibson went 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers East win in Sterling.

Also for PHS (6-3), Avah Oertel went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs, Keely Lawson was 2 for 5 with a double, Sylvie Rutledge went 2 for 4 with a RBI and Lexi Hahn was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI.

The Tigresses put the finishing touches on the 10-run rule victory with six runs in the sixth inning.

Reese Reviglio pitched an eight-hit shutout with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Mendota 14, Hall 4 (6 inn.): Leah Henkel went 4 for 4, Lexie Saylor was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Eva Beetz (2 for 4) and Karson Doyle (double) each drove in three runs to lead the Trojans (2-3, 1-0) to victory in their Three Rivers East opener in Mendota.

Also for Mendota, Addison Perryman went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Saylor went five innings for the win with Beetz pitching one scoreless inning in relief.

Ava Delphi, one of six Hall batters with a hit, had a double for the Red Devils.

Baseball

Newman 12, Princeton 2 (5 inn.): The Comets pushed eight runs across in the bottom of the fifth to finish off the Three Rivers East victory in Sterling.

Braden Shaw, the starting and losing pitcher, went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Tigers.