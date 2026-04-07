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Izzy Gibson powers Princeton softball to Three Rivers win at Newman: BCR Roundup

Izzy Gibson

Izzy Gibson

By Kevin Hieronymus

Softball

Princeton 14, Newman 0 (6 inn.): Izzy Gibson went 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers East win in Sterling.

Also for PHS (6-3), Avah Oertel went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs, Keely Lawson was 2 for 5 with a double, Sylvie Rutledge went 2 for 4 with a RBI and Lexi Hahn was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI.

The Tigresses put the finishing touches on the 10-run rule victory with six runs in the sixth inning.

Reese Reviglio pitched an eight-hit shutout with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Mendota 14, Hall 4 (6 inn.): Leah Henkel went 4 for 4, Lexie Saylor was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Eva Beetz (2 for 4) and Karson Doyle (double) each drove in three runs to lead the Trojans (2-3, 1-0) to victory in their Three Rivers East opener in Mendota.

Also for Mendota, Addison Perryman went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Saylor went five innings for the win with Beetz pitching one scoreless inning in relief.

Ava Delphi, one of six Hall batters with a hit, had a double for the Red Devils.

Baseball

Newman 12, Princeton 2 (5 inn.): The Comets pushed eight runs across in the bottom of the fifth to finish off the Three Rivers East victory in Sterling.

Braden Shaw, the starting and losing pitcher, went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Tigers.

Princeton PrepsHall PrepsMendota PrepsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesBCR Sports
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL