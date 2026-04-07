IVCC Board recognizes essay contest winners and approves campus projects

Illinois Valley Community College’s Board of Trustees celebrated student achievement on Monday, March 16, as President Tracy Morris announced winners of two annual essay contests.

Illinois Valley Community College’s Board of Trustees celebrated student achievement on Monday, March 16, as President Tracy Morris announced winners of two annual essay contests.

David Escobedo of La Salle won first place in IVCC’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Writing Contest, receiving $100. Danica Scoma of Utica placed second with $75, and Cooper Lamps of La Salle took third with $50. All three will be recognized at the Spring Academic Awards ceremony.

Lamps also won the Gandhi-King Peace Essay Contest, earning $100. His essay advances to state competition.

In her monthly report to the Board, Dr. Morris highlighted strong enrollment growth across Illinois community colleges. More than 294,000 students enrolled this spring, compared to 285,800 in Spring 2025 and 283,000 in Spring 2019 — marking the fourth consecutive year of growth and exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

IVCC also received a record number of scholarship applications. The Foundation received 665 applications, up from 570 last year.

In other action, the Board: