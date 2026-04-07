Celebrate Earth Day with free film April 14 in Granville

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to a free screening of “Earth Days,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

In 1969, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson enlisted 25-year-old activist Denis Hayes to organize a national environmental teach-in. Just four months later, on April 22, 1970, more than 20 million Americans participated in demonstrations nationwide, the largest single-day mass protest in U.S. history, demanding action to protect the environment. That grassroots movement helped spark a wave of landmark environmental legislation in the early 1970s, including the Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, and Safe Drinking Water Act.

Earth Days traces the origins of modern environmentalism through the voices of its pioneers, exploring both the movement’s groundbreaking achievements and its missed opportunities. The film offers an engaging reflection on humanity’s complex relationship with the natural world and the enduring legacy of environmental activism.

The film is 1 hour and 30 minutes, not rated, and made possible through Kanopy. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy Street, Granville.