St. Bede baseball team makes memories in Memphis

The St. Bede Bruins baseball team made a stop at Graceland, the home of the late King of Rock Elvis Presley in Memphis. (Photo provided by St. Bede baseball)

The St. Bede baseball team took a spring trip to Tennessee last week, playing five games and seeing the sites around the Memphis area, including stops at Graceland, the Lorraine Motel and the iconic Bass Pro Shops Pyramid and a taste of some famous Memphis BBQ. The Bruins even managed to get on the Jumbotron twice at Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Redbird games. St. Bede junior Stuart McGunnigal chronicled the Bruins trip for the BCR.

Day 1: The St. Bede Bruins varsity baseball team kicked off their spring break trip with purpose and unity, beginning their journey on Sunday (March 29) morning with Palm Sunday Mass before departing at noon. The team arrived in Memphis at approximately 7 p.m., settling into their hotel and preparing for a busy and competitive week ahead.

Day 2: The Bruins wasted no time getting to work, starting Monday morning with a 10 a.m. workout at USA Stadium. The session set the tone for the day, emphasizing focus and preparation ahead of their afternoon matchup.

The St. Bede Bruins baseball team played at USA Stadium in Millington, Tenn. during their spring trip this week. (Photo provided)

Following practice, the team returned to the hotel where lunch was delivered from Chick-fil-A. After a brief period of rest and recovery, the Bruins geared up for their 2 p.m. game vs. Ravenna from Ohio.

St. Bede delivered a strong performance, earning a hard-fought 3–2 victory. The close win highlighted the team’s resilience and ability to execute in key moments.

To celebrate, the Bruins enjoyed a team dinner at Tops Bar-B-Q, experiencing one of Memphis’s signature cuisines. The evening continued with a visit to the iconic Bass Pro Shops Pyramid in downtown Memphis, where players explored the massive outdoor retail and entertainment complex until closing time. The team then returned to the hotel to conclude a successful first full day.

DAY 3: Tuesday began with a team breakfast at the hotel before the Bruins set out to explore some of Memphis’s most historic landmarks. The group visited Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, followed by a stop at the Lorraine Motel, a site of major historical significance. The team also toured Sun Studio where Presley and other really good artists first recorded.

The St. Bede Bruins baseball team made a stop to the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis. (Photo provided by St. Bede Baseball)

The Bruins then returned their focus to baseball, completing another 10 a.m. workout at USA Sports complex. Lunch followed at Margaritas, a Mexican restaurant across from the hotel giving players time to refuel before a few hours of rest in preparation for their evening game.

At 7 p.m., St. Bede faced a strong opponent in Briarcrest Christian out of Tennessee. Despite a competitive effort, the Bruins fell short against the talented squad, marking their first loss of the trip.

The team closed out the night together back at the hotel, sharing a meal from Malano’s Pizza.

Day 4: The day began with another early morning and a solid team breakfast at the hotel before the Bruins departed around 8:15 a.m. for the park. The JV team kicked things off at 10:30 a.m. against Kaukauna, a strong program from Green Bay. The game remained close throughout, with both teams battling until the final inning. Despite their effort and determination, the Bruins came up short in a hard-fought loss.

Shortly after, the varsity squad faced Marian Catholic Academy out of Chicago. The game featured high energy, big hits, and several key moments that kept it competitive. The Bruins showed resilience and effort, but ultimately fell just short against another talented opponent.

Following the games, the team returned to the hotel to regroup, grabbing sandwiches from Subway and taking time to rest and freshen up. That evening, the Bruins attended an NBA matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks. During the game the whole team got on the Jumbotron making it a very good memory. The game served as a great team bonding experience, with the Knicks coming out on top to close out an exciting day.

The St. Bede Bruins baseball team took in a Memphis Grizzlies game at FedEx Forum in Memphis. (Photo provided by St. Bede Baseball)

Day 5: This brought another early start, with the Bruins preparing for their final game of the trip. After leaving the hotel shortly after 8 a.m., the team arrived ready to compete against Cambridge High School from Wisconsin. The Bruins hit the ball well and maintaining the lead for most of the matchup. However, a difficult final inning and a few costly errors led to another tough loss.

After the game, the team returned to the hotel to clean up and enjoy some downtime before heading out for a special team dinner at Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous, one of Memphis’ most well-known barbecue restaurants. The meal, generously supported by the Knoblauch family, gave the team a chance to relax and reflect on the trip.

To close out the evening, the Bruins attended a Triple A minor league game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Norfolk Tides. We even got on the Jumbotron a second time. Although the game was eventually delayed due to a storm, it was another enjoyable experience and a fitting final team event.

The team returned to the hotel afterward to pack and prepare for their departure the next morning, officially wrapping up day four and an unforgettable trip to Memphis filled with competition, growth, and team bonding.

Day 6: This was a travel day home left where we left the hotel a little after 6:45 a.m. and had about a 7 and a half hour bus ride back home.

Reflections

We asked some seniors what they thought about the trip.

Senior Gus Burr: “Something just like the trip to Memphis was great, we got to compete against some good baseball teams and were fortunate to do fun activities outside of the games.”

Senior Kian Zeller: “I thought it was an amazing trip. There was a ton of fun activities such as bass pro, Memphis Grizzlies game, Redbirds game, and so much more that helped us bond and grow as a team.”

Gino Ferrari: “It was a great time with great baseball and great memories that will last a lifetime.”

Carson Riva: “It was a fun trip that allowed us to see better teams and brought our team closer together.”

Coach Garet Dinges added, “While the record didn’t end up where we wanted at 1–3, this trip was about a lot more than wins and losses. Getting the opportunity to compete against different teams and experience places like Graceland and the Lorraine Motel gave our players a chance to grow beyond the field. Getting on the Jumbotron will be something that we will all laugh about for a long time. It was a valuable experience that helped build perspective, team chemistry, and create memories they’ll carry with them long after the season ends.”

In closing, from the players to the coaches, we would like to thank you for your time that you put towards this trip to make us better men and helping us build friendships that will last forever from a trip like this. Thank you to everyone who was involved it was an amazing trip and an experience that is unforgettable.