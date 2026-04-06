Putnam County Library holds spring book sale during National Library Week

The Putnam County Public Library District will celebrate National Library Week, April 19-25, with its annual spring book sale at the Hennepin branch.

The Putnam County Public Library District will celebrate National Library Week, April 19-25, with its annual spring book sale at the Hennepin branch.

The book sale runs Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25. Items displayed on tables will be available for purchase. The library is accepting donations.

National Library Week celebrates the contributions libraries make to their communities and encourages people to discover the value of library services.

For more information, call the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038, ext. 1.