Princeton Rotary Club awards final grants for 2026

Pictured (left to right) are Sabrina Gaeta, NCRBC board member; Jeff Dzik, Rotary grant committee member; Jamie Policky, NCRBC board member; and Mark Frank of Princeton Buddy Bags. (Photo Provided By Tracy Wright)

The Princeton Rotary Club has announced the final recipients of its 2026 “Love Our Community” grant program, awarding $1,000 each to two local nonprofit organizations.

The North Central Regional Betterment Coalition and Princeton Buddy Bags were selected as the final recipients, bringing the total number of organizations funded through the program this year to 10.

The coalition plans to use the funds to expand promotion of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to children.

Princeton Buddy Bags will use its grant to purchase snacks and meals for children to take home for after-school hours and on days when school is not in session.

More information about the organization is available on their website.