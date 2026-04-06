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Princeton launches community art grant program for public projects

Grants support murals, sculptures and installations; applications due May 31

City of Princeton public art mural

City of Princeton public art mural (Photo provided by Victoria Yepsen )

By Kate Santillan

The Princeton Public Arts Commission recently announced the launch of its Community Art Grant Program to support local businesses and nonprofit organizations by bringing to life public art projects.

The program was created in response to the community’s growing interest in enhancing areas through public art. The grant’s goal is to support projects engaging residents and visitors, activate public space and contribute to the city’s beautification and identity.

Eligible art projects include sculptures, public art installations, murals and creative initiatives visible or accessible to the public and enhance the city of Princeton’s artistic landscape.

Grant applications are due Sunday, May 31. The grant recipients will be announced by Monday, June 15. The applications will also be reviewed by the Princeton Public Arts Commission. To apply, visit cms3.revize.com/revize/princeton/news_detail_T18_R67.php, the commission’s Facebook page or Princeton City Hall, 2 S. Main St.

For more information, email snzearing@gmail.com.

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