Festival 56 announces off-season performances in Princeton

Festival 56 will host two off-season events in April at the Grace Theater in Princeton.

“Living, Breathing Things,” a play by Joshua Brewer, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, April 17, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18. The story follows a Chicago woman and an intruder who form an unexpected connection over the course of a day. The show contains adult language and content.

The production is directed by Laura Brigham and features actors Sam Nowak and Ella McKane-Wright.

A second event, “Intimate Songs,” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25. The concert will feature Trio Cantabile performing chamber music, including works by Johannes Brahms, along with pieces for violin and piano.

Tickets are $25 for each event. A $35 combo ticket is also available in partnership with the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra, which includes admission to the April concert and the orchestra’s May 2 performance at Illinois Valley Community College.

Both events will be held at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. Tickets and more information are available at Festival 56’s website or by calling 815-879-5656.