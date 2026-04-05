University of Illinois Extension offers diabetes support group April 9

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a diabetes support group from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, in the OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center’s conference room C, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota.

The meeting’s topic is “Eating Well on the Go: Make a Meal Plan.” Participants create meal plans and discuss eating well on the go. Attendees will also be able to learn about diabetes prevention and management skills. A diabetes-friendly snack will be served.

The support group will be led by University of Illinois nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman and OSF HealthCare clinical dietician Jennifer Scully. Registration is required. To register, call 815-224-0894 or visit go.illinois.edu/diabetessupport.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.