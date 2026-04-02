Piper Lewis has three hits, three RBIs in Ottawa win at Sterling: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 4, Sterling 2: At Sterling, the Pirates scored two runs in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Teagan Darif and a run-scoring triple by Piper Lewis to even their record at 4-4 on the season after a Wednesday win over the Golden Warriors.

Lewis, who also drove in single runs in the third and fifth, finished with three hits, while Darif (two stolen bases) also posted three hits, including a double. Addie Russell (7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) earned the complete-game win.

Serena 14, Sandwich 5: At Sandwich, the Huskers (1-4) secured the win by scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh against the Indians (3-3).

Kaity Johnson led Serena with three hits and four RBIs. Brynley Glade (three walks, two RBIs) and Anna Hjerpe (double, two RBIs) both had two hits. Maddie Young (three walks) and Parker Twait each recorded an RBI. Cassie Walsh (7 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) earned the pitching triumph.

Sandwich was led by three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI from Kayden Corneils. Paige Danner and Abigail Johnson both had two hits, while Coraline Stevens had an RBI. Jillian Freemon suffered the loss (6 IP, 11 H, 4 ER, 6 K).

Somonauk/Leland 11, Putnam County 7: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (3-2) took the lead for good with three runs in the third against the Panthers.

MacKenna McMahan (solo home run), Kennedy Barshinger (double, three RBIs) and Ashley McCoy (two RBIs) each had three hits for S/L. Brooke Bahrey and winning pitcher Kaydence Eade (RBI) both had two hits. Eade fanned eight in the complete-game victory.

Baseball

Oswego 8, Ottawa 0: At Oswego, Adam Swanson and Brendyn Fuchs each singled for the Pirates (3-2-1) only hits in the game. Lucas Farabaugh (4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) took the loss.

Sandwich 4, Serena 2: At Sandwich, the Indians trailed by one before scoring three runs in the fifth to top the Huskers.

Griffin Somlock (double, RBI) and Nolan Oros each had two hits for Sandwich (3-6-1), while Jeffery Ashley and Brayden Behringer each had an RBI. Behringer struck out 12 in a complete-game three-hitter.

Ryne DeBernardi, Tucker Whiteaker and Nolan Muffler (RBI) all singled for Serena (2-1). Whiteaker (Loss, 4⅔ IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and Nate Kelley (1⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) shared mound duties.

Somonauk 6, Putnam County 5: At Granville, the Bobcats (2-2) held off a seventh-inning rally by the Panthers to earn the triumph.

Landon Johnson doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Somonauk, while Alex Barnes (double) and Tristian Reed also drove in single runs. Johnson also picked up the pitching win, going 6⅓ innings, allowing five hits, four runs, three walks and striking out seven. Luke Hartsell recorded the final two outs via strikeouts.

Girls soccer

Streator 1, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, the Bulldogs (0-1-1) and Hubs played to a tie.