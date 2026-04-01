St. Bede baseball, L-P softball teams escape to the South for warm weather: BCR Notebook

The LaSalle-Peru softball team is enjoying a spring fling to Myrtle Beach, S.C. L-P senior Taylor Vescogni said the weather has been perfect. (Photo provided by L-P softball)

When the weather turned south in northern Illinois, two area teams headed south.

The St. Bede baseball and La Salle-Peru softball teams are making spring flings this week to warmer climates in the South. The Bruins are playing in Tennessee, while the L-P girls are off enjoying the sun in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

St. Bede coach Bill Booker reported in from Tennessee on Wednesday morning that the Bruins were enjoying a sunny, 80-degree day. The team got to see all the sites, including Graceland and the Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel and even got shown on the jumbotron during the Memphis Grizzlies game at the FedEx Forum.

The Bruins lost to Briarcrest Christian (Tennessee) 16-1 on Tuesday and fell to Chicago Marian Catholic 15-11 on Wednesday.

L-P senior Taylor Vescogni said the girls are having a good time.

“It’s so nice. The weather is perfect,” she said. “We played two really competitive games yesterday, and we have won all of our games so far with our last one being [Thursday]. This trip is always good for our team bonding.”

Part of that bonding included a session of yoga on the beach.

The Cavaliers finished 4-0 on the trip and were not scored upon in their last three games, defeating Cicero North Syracuse (New York) 6-0 and Jackson (Ohio) 3-0 on Tuesday with complete-game shutouts by Vescogni and Claire Boudreau, and a 3-0 win over Ashwaubenon (Wisconsin) on a three-hit shutout by Vescogni.

The St. Bede Bruins baseball team played at USA Stadium in Millington, Tenn. during their spring trip this week. (Photo provided)

Return to Foley Field

The Hall baseball team anxiously awaits its anticipated debut on Thursday, April 9, on its newly renovated home field at Foley Field at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.

A new fence was put all around, along with a new backstop and warning track. The infield was scraped and graded, and new sod was laid last fall, which the school is allowing more time for the roots to take hold all the way before play begins. The mound and plate area also were rebuilt along with an irrigation system.

“We had great support from both the city and school officials, and we are anxious to get on it for practices and games,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said.

The Red Devils have been practicing in the gym and getting in the cage, and going to the outfield to throw.

Back at Schweickert

When the Bruins return home, they will face the rival Red Devils from Hall High School back at Schweickert Field in Peru on Wednesday. The teams played there last year, with the Bruins winning on a crazy, game-ending 3-run play.

Booker said he’d never seen a game end like that in 37 years of coaching.

The day will be a special one off the field as Hall students will hold a fundraiser in support of classmate Jaxson Levelle in his fight against cancer. The Hall students will sell slices of pizza from Amore Pizzeria in Ladd.

Schweickert Stadium has been the summer home of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp since 2021. They will play their first home game on Wednesday, May 27.