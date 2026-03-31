Woodland Education Foundation to induct Marty Coe into Hall of Fame

Marty Coe, a 1970 Woodland High School graduate, will be inducted into the Woodland Education Foundation Hall of Fame on April 10. (Photo Provided By Woodland Education Foundation)

Woodland School in Streator has announced Marty Coe as its Hall of Fame inductee for 2026.

Coe, a 1970 graduate of Woodland High School, went on to attend Illinois State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology and secondary education in 1974.

He began his career in 1973 with Myers Sherman in Streator before working from 1977 to 1986 at Jack Doheny Supplies in Northville, Michigan, serving in multiple roles including vice president.

In 1986, Coe founded Coe Equipment Inc. in Rochester, building it into a successful business focused on Vactor and industrial equipment sales and service. He and his wife, Debbie, sold the company in 2023 to their daughter, Courtney, and her husband, Scott Ostrowski. Coe retired the same year.

Coe has also been active in the community, including helping establish a Squires Circle for children.

Coe will speak to Woodland High School students at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, and will be formally honored during a dinner at 6 p.m. at Mona’s.