Victim identified in fatal Saturday crash near Marseilles

La Salle County authorities have identified the motorist killed Saturday when two semis collided on Interstate 80 near the Marseilles exit.

Carlos L. Garcia Jr., 32, of Berwyn, died of injuries sustained in the crash, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a Monday press release.

The driver of the other semi was flown to an area hospital, the coroner’s office said.

A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted on March 28, but further forensic and toxicology tests are pending.

The incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.