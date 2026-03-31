La Salle County hosts free electronics recycling event April 11

Old televisions will be among the many electronic items collected at an electronics recycling event 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Apr. 11 at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa.

La Salle County will host a free electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 11, at the La Salle County Government Center, 707 E. Etna Road in Ottawa.

A wide range of items will be accepted, including computers and parts, laptops, tablets, televisions, monitors, printers, copiers, cell phones and accessories, chargers, stereos, projectors, networking equipment and rechargeable batteries.

Microwaves, cameras, circuit boards and various metals also will be accepted.

Items not accepted include loose alkaline batteries, liquid-containing items, appliances with Freon such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers, refrigerators/freezers, thermostats and light bulbs.

Only two televisions per vehicle, and oversized loads may be refused.

Residents are able to pre-register, with online registration preferred at the county’s website or by calling 815-630-4308 during weekday hours. Registration is not open to businesses.