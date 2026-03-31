First United Methodist Church to host annual spaghetti fundraiser April 23

First United Methodist Church in Ottawa will host a spaghetti fundraiser on Thursday, April 23. All proceeds from the fundraiser will support the church’s community ministry efforts. (Shaw Local File Photo)

First United Methodist Church in Ottawa will host its 21st annual spaghetti lunch and supper fundraiser Thursday, April 23, at the church, 100 W. Jefferson St.

The church will serve its traditional spaghetti and meat sauce recipe, along with Italian bread, salad and dessert, all packaged for curbside pickup at the east entrance on Columbus Street.

Lunch will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., including curbside pickup and business delivery for pre-orders. Supper will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for curbside pickup only.

Meal tickets cost $15 and may be purchased in advance through church members or the church office or at the dinner. Each meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, salad and dessert.

Pre-orders for free lunchtime delivery to businesses, with a minimum of four meals, must be placed by Monday, April 20, through the church office at 815-433-1060 or online at the church’s website.

Leftover sauce will be available for purchase beginning the day after the dinner while supplies last. Prices are $12 for a 28-ounce container and $35 for a gallon.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will support the church’s community ministry efforts.