Stubbz Galley brings seafood dining to Ottawa this spring

Stubbz Galley has found a new home in Ottawa.

The restaurant that was located at the South Shore Boat Club in Peru is opening this spring at the Starved Rock Marina, 1130 N. 27th Road, Ottawa.

The restaurant focuses on seafood and is owned by Steven and Melissa Jensen. Steven is the chef and has more than 20 years of experience cooking in area restaurants.

The restaurant is set to open in April.

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