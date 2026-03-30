Streator Lions Club inducts new members

Streator Lions Club sponsors Harvey Middleton (back row, from left), Pam Podkanowicz, Steve Trzepacz, lions Matt Vincent, Gwen Vincent, Penny Schafer, Merianne Morris, Kay Fulkerson, (front row) Carolyn Erler and Sandra Shartzer (Photo provided by the Streator Lions Club )

The Streator Lions Club recently held its bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 18, at Gaetano’s Vault.

The meeting guest, Lions Governor Elect Jama Wahl, inducted six new club members. The new members included Merianne Morris, Sandra Shartzer, Matt and Gwen Vincent, Kay Fulkerson and Hannah Kaparti.

The business meeting was conducted by Lions Club president Steve Trzepacz. The club also announced plans for its upcoming events, including an Easter basket distribution on Saturday, April 4; a parade on Saturday, July 4; a golf tournament on Saturday, July 18; and Bovine Bingo in August.

Lions Club member Carolyn Erler announced the club will offer a free hearing and retinal screening from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church parking lot, 509 E. Broadway St., Streator. No appointments are required.

Streator Lions Club secretary Pam Podkanowicz reported the club will begin a Cub Program. The program is open to fourth-grade students attending Centennial, Kimes and Woodland elementary schools. The Cubs Program is designed to teach children ages 12 and under about volunteering and help them develop a dedication to assisting needy people. The program members do not need to be related to Lions Club members.

A picnic table drawing was held and won by Christy Loring. Matt Vincent and Sandra Shartzer won the 50/50 drawings.

The Streator Lions Club’s next meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 1, at Chipper’s Grill, 1733 N. Bloomington St., Streator.