Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Streator Leading Ladies plan May dance and scholarship presentations

Club collects $97.33 for Salvation Army; prepares care packages for military members

The Streator Leading Ladies held their monthly meeting Thursday, March 19 at Chipper’s. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Streator Leading Ladies held their monthly meeting Thursday, March 19 at Chipper’s.

President Jill Newbold conducted the business meeting. Attending were Jessica Stayton, Merianne Morris, Kim Donner, Sandra Shartzer, Carolyn Erler, Dodi Callister and Shirley Gipson.

The club received correspondence from the Salvation Army thanking members for participating in bell ringing. The club collected $97.33 from the effort.

Members also filled four boxes with goodies to be shipped to individuals serving in the military.

The club will sponsor a dance for Streator Unlimited clients on Friday, May 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Scholarships for Woodland and Streator High School will be presented on May 6. Names will be announced later.

The next meeting will be held Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at Chipper’s.

The nonprofit organization welcomes anyone interested in joining to attend the April meeting.

StreatorMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois