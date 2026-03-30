Streator Leading Ladies plan May dance and scholarship presentations

The Streator Leading Ladies held their monthly meeting Thursday, March 19 at Chipper’s. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Streator Leading Ladies held their monthly meeting Thursday, March 19 at Chipper’s.

President Jill Newbold conducted the business meeting. Attending were Jessica Stayton, Merianne Morris, Kim Donner, Sandra Shartzer, Carolyn Erler, Dodi Callister and Shirley Gipson.

The club received correspondence from the Salvation Army thanking members for participating in bell ringing. The club collected $97.33 from the effort.

Members also filled four boxes with goodies to be shipped to individuals serving in the military.

The club will sponsor a dance for Streator Unlimited clients on Friday, May 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Scholarships for Woodland and Streator High School will be presented on May 6. Names will be announced later.

The next meeting will be held Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at Chipper’s.

The nonprofit organization welcomes anyone interested in joining to attend the April meeting.