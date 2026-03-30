St. Bede sets record participation on St. Benedict’s Day of Giving

St. Bede Academy raised $286,000 from alumni, parents, students and friends during its annual day of giving on March 20. (Photo provided)

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St. Benedict’s Day is a 24-hour event that brings the St. Bede community together to support the school. The money raised supports the St. Bede Annual Fund. This fund bridges the gap between tuition and the real cost of educating each student. It supports learning, faith formation, student activities and the ministry of the monks at St. Bede Abbey.

St. Bede is an independent Catholic school. It does not receive money from the government or the Diocese of Peoria. Because of this, the school depends on gifts from donors to keep its mission strong.

This year’s campaign result is an 8% increase over last year, showing strong support from the community. A record 772 donors gave to the campaign.

“This year showed what can happen when our community comes together,” said Superintendent Eve Postula. “While we did not reach our $335,000 goal, the growth in participation and overall support speaks volumes about the commitment to our mission.”

One of the biggest moments of the day was 100% student participation, a first in school history. Students were invited to join through a $3 jean day. The Student Government made sure every student was included by giving $1 for those who did not take part.

“Student participation exemplifies what Saint Bede is all about,” Postula said. “Our students didn’t just take part, they led. Their actions reflect the Benedictine values of community, stewardship and care for one another.”

For more information or to make a gift to St. Bede Academy, visit www.st-bede.com.