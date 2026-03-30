Sherman’s marks 50th anniversary with meal-packing event for hungry children

Sherman’s will host its 6th annual “No Child Hungry” meal-packing event at its distribution center. (Photo Provided by United Way of Whiteside County)

Sherman’s, a family-owned appliance and furniture retailer, is marking its 50th anniversary in 2026 by hosting its 6th annual meal-packing event to fight childhood hunger.

Sherman’s will host the “No Child Hungry” meal-packing event at its distribution center. Meals from the event will be distributed to organizations across Central Illinois.

Organizations receiving meals include the Ronald McDonald House, Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center, Crittenton Centers, YMCA, Southside Mission, Neighborhood House Peoria, East Bluff Community Center, Southside Christian Academy, Home Sweet Home Ministries, Neighborhood Care Center, Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley, and the Ottawa Community Food Basket.

With this year’s effort, Sherman’s will reach a cumulative total of 110,000 FDA-certified nutritional meals packed and donated to help children in need.

The meals contain 21 vitamins and minerals children need each day.

“As we celebrate Sherman’s 50th anniversary this year, we’ve been reflecting on what has made this company special for so long,” Dave Weiss, chief operating officer of Sherman’s, said in a statement. “It’s always been about people and community. The ‘No Child Hungry’ event is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back to the families who have supported us for five decades.”

Sherman’s participation is part of a nationwide initiative by Nationwide Marketing Group, which partnered with No Child Hungry in 2018.

No Child Hungry, a feeding program of My Neighbor’s Children, provides meals to children through meal-packing events, food drives, and financial support.

Learn more at nochildhungry.net or by calling 309-643-6014.