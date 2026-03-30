Mendota Public Library offers diverse April programming for all ages

Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota is offering a variety of programs throughout April for children, teens, and adults. Registration is encouraged for all events.

To register, call the library at 815-538-5142.

Children’s programs

Shake, Rattle, & Read will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2 and Thursday, April 30, and at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 22. The program includes books, music, and play for caregivers and children birth to age 2. Siblings are welcome.

Small Fries will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. This monthly program features story, movement, and fun for children ages 3 to kindergarten.

LEGO Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9. Children in grades 1-8 are invited to build LEGOs with friends.

Chapter Crew will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. This program introduces chapter books with play and movement for children in grade 1 and older.

Teen programs

Tweens Read will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. This monthly book club is for children in grades 5-8.

Tween Video Game Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Children in grades 5-12 are invited to play video games.

Tweens (Tote Bags & Buttons) will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 27. Participants in grades 5-8 can create their own tote bag and button.

Family programs

Library Road Trip runs April 1-30. Participants can pick up a passport, visit as many libraries as possible, and return the passport by April 30 for a chance to win a prize. This is the third annual event.

Decorate Youth Department (Flowers) will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 13. All ages are welcome to help decorate the youth department.

Joyful for Earth Day Open Play will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Families can stop by anytime to enjoy activities.

Earth Day Night and Tree Pick Up will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Families are invited to listen to a story, participate in activities, decorate bird houses, and pick up trees.

Youth-Adult Craft will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Participants can drop in anytime to craft a joyful wind chime.

Youth-Adult Movie will be held at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 24. The library will show “Inside Out,” rated PG.

Adult programs

WIU Online Health Literacy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14. The library is partnering with Western Illinois University’s Dr. Christopher Carpenter to teach about online health platforms, how to access information, and how to make informed health decisions. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

3rd Tuesday Book Club will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. Adults will discuss “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict.

M.A.S.S. will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Adults are invited to watch the movie “Free Willy.”

Adult Open Craft will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 20. Adults can stop in anytime to make a JOY craft.

You Bring Us JOY! will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Visitors can stop by for light refreshments.

Founding Mothers will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18. Presenter Laura Keyes will highlight remarkable women, exploring their bravery, achievements, and enduring legacies as eyewitnesses to the nation’s founding. No registration is required for this event.