Graves-Hume Public Library presents illustrated lecture on Founding Mothers

Graves-Hume Public Library will host an illustrated lecture on the Founding Mothers on Saturday, April 18 at 11 a.m.

Laura Keyes from Historic Voices will discuss the women whose influence on the early years of the United States reverberated for centuries afterward.

The lecture will explore the stories of soldiers, writers, printers, scholars, farmers, artists, and spies — all women who were vital to the nation’s history.

Keyes will share the history, bravery, and surprising legacies of the remarkable women who had a firsthand view of the founding of the nation.

“The ‘Mothers’ of America aren’t often mentioned — the women whose influence on the early years of the United States reverberated for centuries afterward,” Keyes said.

The event is free and open to the public. No library card or registration is required.

Graves-Hume Public Library is located at 1401 W. Main Street, Mendota.

For more information, check out the library’s Facebook page or call 815-538-5142.