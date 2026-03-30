B Dominique Boutique closes after five years in Ottawa

B Dominique Boutique announced it will close its doors in mid-to-late April after five years in business. (Stephanie Jaquins)

B Dominique Boutique announced it will close its doors in mid-to-late April after five years in business.

The owner said the decision comes as she prepares to welcome a baby in June and focus more on her family.

She said the closure of the Ottawa store is not due to a lack of community support, thanking customers for their loyalty over the years.

“The relationships that I have made through the years have been so incredibly life changing. I’ve cried with you, laughed with you, danced with you, loved with you and so much more. You guys took a chance on me and my girls and the success and support that you have given us has been out of this world,” the owner said in a Facebook post. “So, with that being said, know that us closing isn’t because of the lack of love from you. This decision was so hard because of you all.”

The owner plans to remain active through pop-up events featuring B Unique Jewelry.

The boutique is located at 542 W. Norris Drive.

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