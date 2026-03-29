University of Illinois Extension offers Tai Chi program for arthritis and fall prevention

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention program for adults from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Monday, April 6, through Monday, June 8, in the La Salle County Extension Office’s lower-level classroom, 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa (Jaimie Baird)

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention program for adults at the La Salle County Extension Office in Ottawa.

Attendees can support health and wellness and improve muscular strength, flexibility and balance.

The program will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from April 6 through June 8.

Participants are encouraged to wear supportive footwear and comfortable clothing.

Because the program builds on previously learned concepts, participants are encouraged to attend at least 14 classes.

Participants must sign an extension participant disclaimer for safety purposes.

The program will be led by Susan Glassman, an Illinois Extension food and nutrition educator and certified Tai Chi for Arthritis instructor.

The program costs $25 and includes materials.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/jointhemovement or call 815-433-0707.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged.

To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0889.