Mendota High School District 280 approves two fee increases

The Mendota Township High School District 280 Board of Education decided to make a pair of price changes for the 2026-27 school year. (Mathias Woerner)

Mendota High School board approved two fee increases for the 2026-27 school year: a $50 driver’s education fee and a $5 increase in athletic season ticket prices.

Board members said the fee increases will fund specific program needs.

Superintendent Denise Aughenbaugh said the district hasn’t charged for driver’s education in several years.

“The state allows us to charge anywhere from $50 to $250 should we decide to charge. This is the minimum amount we can charge,” she said. “Part of the rationale is that we have spent $70,000 on driver’s ed so far this year and summer is going to increase that figure. The revenue that we receive is only $7,800 from the state for offering it.”

The $50 fee will help fund the purchase of an additional driver’s education vehicle.

“We have to keep in mind that one of our driver’s ed vehicles is a 2004, so we’re going to have to start looking at perhaps getting another one,” Aughenbaugh said. “I think it’s important that we do start charging again so that we can try to recoup some of the losses that we have in a program like driver’s ed that is very expensive to offer.”

The athletic ticket increase will fund referees and workers for athletic events.

Starting next school year, the adult season ticket package will increase from $60 to $65.

The student and senior season ticket package will increase from $40 to $45.