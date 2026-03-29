La Salle County marriage licenses: March 3- 13, 2026

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from March 3 to 13, 2026.
Benjamin Nicholas Doughty of La Salle and Ashlei Suzzanne McGraw of La Salle
Brandon Steven Schwartz of Mendota and Nicole Marie Hochstatter of Mendota
Loren Nathaniel Westerhold of Streator and Nicole Lynn Cox of Streator
Lawrence Glenn Brown of Ottawa and Christine Carla Henriksen of Mendota
Eric Charles Flanery of Streator and Alicia Marie Reeland of Streator
Angel David Gil-Arias of Spring Valley and Cynthia Gonzalez of Spring Valley
Robert Christopher Blatti of Streator and Julia Mendez of Streator
Joseph David Lowry of Ottawa and Yesenia Martha Lemos of Ottawa
Logan Matthew Nighswonger of Streator and Ashley Louise Scharnhorst of Streator
Jose Correa of Streator and Leatha Danelle Gonzalez-DeSonia of Streator
Reny Jose Millan of La Salle and Belkis Josefina Marquez Sanchez of La Salle
Raul G. Diaz of Mendota and Oliba Figueroa Aguirre of Joliet
Alan James Murphy of Streator and Lacie Lee LeBeau of Streator
Ian Oakes Trevier of La Salle and LeAnn Nicole Brown of La Salle