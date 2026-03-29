La Salle County marriage licenses: March 3- 13, 2026

State Street Jewelers - Wedding Bands Without Limits: Customize Your Perfect Ring

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from March 3 to 13, 2026.

Benjamin Nicholas Doughty of La Salle and Ashlei Suzzanne McGraw of La Salle

Brandon Steven Schwartz of Mendota and Nicole Marie Hochstatter of Mendota

Loren Nathaniel Westerhold of Streator and Nicole Lynn Cox of Streator

Lawrence Glenn Brown of Ottawa and Christine Carla Henriksen of Mendota

Eric Charles Flanery of Streator and Alicia Marie Reeland of Streator

Angel David Gil-Arias of Spring Valley and Cynthia Gonzalez of Spring Valley

Robert Christopher Blatti of Streator and Julia Mendez of Streator

Joseph David Lowry of Ottawa and Yesenia Martha Lemos of Ottawa

Logan Matthew Nighswonger of Streator and Ashley Louise Scharnhorst of Streator

Jose Correa of Streator and Leatha Danelle Gonzalez-DeSonia of Streator

Reny Jose Millan of La Salle and Belkis Josefina Marquez Sanchez of La Salle

Raul G. Diaz of Mendota and Oliba Figueroa Aguirre of Joliet

Alan James Murphy of Streator and Lacie Lee LeBeau of Streator

Ian Oakes Trevier of La Salle and LeAnn Nicole Brown of La Salle