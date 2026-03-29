Illinois Extension to hold birdwatching hike April 18 in Mendota

The 'crown' of the golden-crowned kinglet sits between black stripes on either side of the head.//Golden-crowned kinglet, a small song bird seen in High Park, Toronto, Canada, during spring migration (Photo provided by Orchidpoet/iStock/Getty Images)

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a migratory birdwatching hike for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Lake Kakusha, 1506 Lakeview Drive, Mendota.

The hike will highlight the various bird species traveling through northern Illinois during the spring migration season. Participants can also learn tips to identify birds by sight and sound.

Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and dress appropriately for the weather. Participants should also bring water and snacks for the two-hour hike.

The hike will be led by an Illinois Master Naturalist and birder.

The program is free and open to the public.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/BirdMendota.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged.

To make a request, call 815-224-0896 or email emhansen@illinois.edu.