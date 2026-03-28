Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Public workshop open for Downtown Streator revitalization plan

Get in on the discussion on the future of downtown Streator

Streator City Hall

Streator City Hall (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

By Bill Freskos

Do you have any bright ideas for the future of Streator’s downtown? If so, the city will host a public workshop next week to gather input as it develops a Downtown Revitalization Plan.

The workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St., and will take place ahead of the regular City Council meeting.

City officials are encouraging business owners and residents to attend and share ideas or at least get in on the discussion for the future of the downtown as public input will play a direct role in guiding the development of the plan.

The session will include a review of brownfield sites and cleanup efforts, along with discussion on downtown assets and priorities going forward.

The revitalization effort is being supported through a Brownfield Coalition Assessment Grant administered by the North Central Illinois Council of Governments.

StreatorMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.