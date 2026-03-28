Public workshop open for Downtown Streator revitalization plan

Do you have any bright ideas for the future of Streator’s downtown? If so, the city will host a public workshop next week to gather input as it develops a Downtown Revitalization Plan.

The workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St., and will take place ahead of the regular City Council meeting.

City officials are encouraging business owners and residents to attend and share ideas or at least get in on the discussion for the future of the downtown as public input will play a direct role in guiding the development of the plan.

The session will include a review of brownfield sites and cleanup efforts, along with discussion on downtown assets and priorities going forward.

The revitalization effort is being supported through a Brownfield Coalition Assessment Grant administered by the North Central Illinois Council of Governments.