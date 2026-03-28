Paperwork: I’m trying to remember when I learned to mistrust people

“WANTED: Someone I can trust.”

I picture that comment as a classified ad or, more likely, a Facebook post. I am looking for something more specific, of course, but for some reason it comes down to that simple hope. That I can find someone I trust to help me.

The search for trust seems to dominate the world. I wandered into this train of thought after seeing a Facebook post – the kind of post that always piques my interest. This one read: “ISO of a handyman for some misc. projects: drywall repair, misc. repairs.”

Let me admit up front that I scroll through and jot down the suggestions. Because I might have the same need someday. It’s like the old Yellow Pages, only on a friendlier scale. (By the way, the Yellow Pages still exist, mostly online.)

Anyway, this search for a handyman got several recommendations but also some warnings, which is not unusual.

“Be very careful, there are some felons looking for handyman jobs. Be sure to get references.” That comment was followed by this: “If you think a handyman being a felon is rare, I have some devastating news for you.” And this one: “Make sure that they are licensed and insured and registered with the town. Too many scammers out there. Keep in mind, anyone can print a business card.”

One person came highly recommended with this note: “Wouldn’t trust anyone else!” So all these “neighbors” are being helpful and seem sincere. But there clearly is a trust issue out there ... everywhere. And I’m right there in the middle of the pack.

I can blame my attitude on my years as a reporter. It became natural to question everything that everyone said. It was part of the job. But it’s more than that. Right? Because it’s not just me. I think it’s pretty universal that people are cautious about trusting other people. So is mistrust a human nature thing? Is it instinct? Well, maybe. But perhaps mistrust is something we are taught at an early age.

Think about it. Every story ... every scenario ... includes a bad guy. One of the first kids’ books I loved was “The Three Billy Goats Gruff.” The bad guy was the troll, a greedy bully controlling a bridge that the goats needed to cross. I was just a kid. The troll was scary, and it felt great to see him defeated.

And so began my journey through stories and TV. Popeye the Sailor Man always faced Bluto (AKA Brutus), another bully. Mighty Mouse fought many enemies. And the Lone Ranger. Oh, I loved the pounding, building sound of the William Tell Overture as the masked man rode his white horse at full speed, firing his pistol ahead. Now ... who do you suppose he was shooting at? Had to be a bad guy, right?

I know this is basic storytelling. Every story needs a bad guy to build suspense and drama, or even horror. A good story has a protagonist and, of course, the antagonist. This also seems true with life stories.

Those reminders that the world is full of bad guys seem to pop up every day as I scroll headlines or listen to any broadcast. It even gets confusing sometimes when it’s clear something bad is happening, but it is not obvious who the bad guys are.

For centuries, people who have won the public trust have proven they cannot be trusted. That applies to many things beyond politics. That’s been an ongoing story that we’ve learned to live with … and expect. Because we don’t live in a cartoon world where a can of spinach solves a problem. No muscular mouse is flying around “to save the day.” No one rides into our town on a white horse.

Maybe that’s what I should have started with. “WANTED: A real-life hero.” Don’t we all want someone who makes us feel safe? Someone we can trust. Even if it’s only for a task as simple as repairing some drywall in the house.

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His PaperWork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail the NewsTribune, 426 Second St., La Salle IL 61301.