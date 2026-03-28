Bureau Valley opens Every Student Succeeds Act fiscal 2027 application

The Every Student Succeeds Act fiscal 2027 application is open.

The Bureau Valley School District will undertake a process to assess the various needs facing communities as part of the procedure. The process includes gathering parental and community members’ information while reviewing district statistics and data to isolate concerns and develop a district plan and three separate grants.

The Bureau Valley School District will begin the process with its stakeholder groups set for Tuesday, April 14. The work is underlying the Illinois State Board of Education vision, which states: Illinois is a state of whole, healthy children nested in whole, healthy systems supporting communities wherein all citizens are economically and socially secure. The new Every Student Succeeds Act legislation provides Bureau Valley the opportunity to contemplate what “the whole child” means, and from this, consider the kind of programming to support children’s needs and strengths.

Community members are asked to participate in the facilitated group discussion. The discussion should last no more than 60 minutes.

The stakeholder meeting begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the Bureau Valley Manlius District Office.

For more information, email slitherland@bureauvalley.net.