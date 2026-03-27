Ottawa High School hosts 2026 career fair

More than 50 businesses from throughout the region participated in the fourth annual Ottawa Township High School Career Fair, providing students opportunities to connect directly with employers. (Photo provided by Kane Farabaugh)

More than 50 businesses from throughout the region participated in the fourth annual Ottawa Township High School Career Fair, providing students opportunities to connect directly with employers.

Thirty seniors from the 2026 graduating class organized this year’s event, titled “Beyond the Bell.”

“It’s an event that continues to stand out because it is entirely student-developed for their peers,” said OTHS teacher Ashley Carls, who serves as one of the faculty sponsors for the career fair. “The event also highlighted the dedication of our community partners, who created interactive and engaging displays to connect with students.”

More than 400 OTHS juniors and seniors visited potential employers in the school cafeteria where tables were filled with displays, information, giveaways and job application forms from a variety of providers ranging from local real estate companies and financial institutions to the U.S. military.

“Participating businesses noted students’ professionalism, thoughtful questions, and meaningful conversations,” said Carls, who added some students secured internships and job offers during the event.

Despite a cooling job market, Carls said the number of businesses attending increased this year, and she’s grateful for all the support that makes this unique opportunity for OTHS students possible.

“The success of the career fair reflects a true collective effort,” Carls said, “made possible by the commitment and collaboration of our teachers, staff, and students.”