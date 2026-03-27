Ottawa High artists honored at Interstate 8 Art Conference

Nine students at Ottawa Township High School received first- or second-place ribbons in the Interstate 8 Art Conference at Sycamore High School on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Their scores propelled OTHS to first place overall in the competition. (Photo provided by Kane Farabaugh)

Nine students at Ottawa Township High School received first- or second-place ribbons in the Interstate 8 Art Conference at Sycamore High School on Saturday, March 14. Their scores propelled OTHS to first place overall in the competition.

Each school in the I-8 conference is invited to bring 14 pieces of work created by 14 different students.

“We are so proud of our art students in earning first-place ribbons in eight out of the fourteen categories,” said OTHS art teacher Paula Carroll.

In addition to a first place ribbon for her ceramics project, Leigha Phinney also received a Best in Show award.

“Leigha earning an overall Best of Show for her ceramics piece is a deserving recognition for her overall hard work and attention to detail,” Carroll said.

During the competition, as the work is being judged, students participate in art workshops organized by the host school.

First place ribbons:

Ava Jacobs (senior) - drawing neutral; Luke Passwater (senior) - mixed media; Emma Hinshelwood (junior) - painting-watercolor; Charles Wood (senior) - photography (unaltered); Sam Wade (senior) - computer-generated art (no A.I.); Lila Windy (senior)- sculpture no clay; Natalia Schillo (senior) - textiles; Leigha Phinney (senior) - ceramics

Second place ribbon: Sidney Nanouski (junior)- graphic design

Workshop Participants: Charlie White (senior), Luke Passwater (senior), Sam Wade (senior), Mike Enerson (senior). Emma Hinshelwood (junior), Leigha Phinney (senior), August Leiteritz (senior), and Natalia Schillo (senior)