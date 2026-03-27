June trial set in Marseilles attempted murder case

A Marseilles man charged with attempted murder will argue for pre-trial release on April 10. Depending on the outcome, Brian G. Reinhart could stand trial in early June.

Reinhart, 49, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not-guilty plea to two felony charges. He faces up to 30 years if convucted of trying to kill a woman by stabbing. Reinhart also is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni scheduled a June 8 jury trial and ordered Reinhart to return to court May 15 for a final pre-trial conference. For now he is being held in La Salle County Jail.

But Reinhart and his new lawyer, Joliet defense attorney Chuck Bretz, asked for a detention hearing with time to sift through case materials. Vescogni will decide April 10 whether Reinhart can be released from jail with conditions, such as home confinement with GPS monitoring.

If Reinhart is denied release, then he’ll enjoy a right to speedy trial within 90 days.

Reinhart was charged on St. Patrick’s Day after police were summoned to a Marseilles residence for a domestic dispute in progress. According to police reports and court records, the woman was on the phone with police when Reinhart forcibly entered a locked bedroom and stabbed her in the abdomen.

The woman survived, though Marseilles police termed the injuries “life-threatening.” Prosecutors subsequently confirmed the woman was saved from worse injury when a family dog jumped on Reinhart, enabling the woman to flee. The dog was not injured.

Reinhart was taken into custody a short time later. Police found a “red, blood-like substance” on his hands and recovered a knife nearby.