Bureau Valley’s Maddie Wetzell to run for Illinois Wesleyan University

Maddie Wetzell has made a good run with the Bureau Valley track team with more to come.

She knows now where that run will continue.

The Storm senior has committed to run for lllinois Wesleyan University next year. IWU checked off all the boxes for her.

“I am very excited to have committed and looking forward to next year,” she said. “I was led to commit to IWU because of the program. The coaches are amazing and the environment there is exactly what I was looking for. I also loved the academic program that I will be going into.

“I am glad to have that decision out of the way so that I can focus on competing this season.”

Wetzell repeated as sectional champion in the 3,200 meters last year, also qualifying for state on the Storm’s 4x800 relay. She topped the BCR Honor Roll in the 1,600 with a time of 5:40.75 to win the Lincoln Trail Conference crown.

She plans to study Kinesiology at IWU.