Fulton Sheen, Peoria priest and televangelist, to be beatified Sept. 24

Fulton Sheen, the Peoria priest who gained fame as a 1950s televangelist, will be beatified Sept. 24 in St. Louis, Peoria Diocese announced Wednesday. (AP file)

Fulton Sheen, the Peoria priest who gained fame as a 1950s televangelist, will be beatified Sept. 24 in St. Louis, the Peoria Diocese announced Wednesday.

Peoria Bishop Louis Tylka issued a statement confirming early-morning reports that the Vatican approved a date for the El Paso native’s beatification, the second-to-last step to being declared a saint.

Tylka said the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

“With anticipation of a great number of people wanting to participate, we chose this location because of availability, being indoors and the close proximity to the Diocese of Peoria,” he said.

The Vatican previously had said that Pope Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago, would not travel to the U.S. in 2016. The pontiff is instead sending a proxy, Cardinal Luis Tagle of the Philippines.

“This is a moment of immense grace for the Church – especially for us in the Diocese of Peoria, where Archbishop Sheen was born, ordained, and first served as a priest," Tylka said. “His life and ministry continue to inspire countless people to know and love Jesus Christ more deeply. Through his preaching, teaching and personal witness, he brought the light of faith to millions, calling each of us to a deeper devotion to the Eucharist and to Our Blessed Mother.”

For information, details about attending the celebration, ordering tickets when they become available and preparing spiritually for the Beatification, go online to celebratesheen.com.