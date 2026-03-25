U of I Extension announces guided nature hike spring series

Ground flowers bloom among the fallen flowering crabapple petals Friday, May 2, 2025, in front of the Sycamore Public Library. (Mark Busch)

Explore the beauty of spring wildflowers with the University of Illinois Extension on a series of guided hikes at natural areas around La Salle County.

According to an extension press release, the series is taking place to take advantage of the brief period spring ephemeral wildflowers can be viewed, between the ground thawing and the forest canopy leafing out.

The master naturalist volunteers will guide participants through Illini State Park, Nell’s Woodland, Dayton Bluffs Preserve, Sandy Ford Land & Water Reserve and Belrose Farm to search for these rare springtime blooms.

Participants of all ages and skill levels are welcome!

Spring wildflower hikes will be offered from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on April 18 and May 16 at Illini State Park, on April 25 at Nell’s Woodland, on May 2 at Belrose Farm, on May 3 at Sandy Ford Land & Water Reserve and on May 9 at Dayton Bluffs Preserve.

To register for any of the upcoming hikes visit go.illinois.edu/SpringWildflowers.

For questions or if you need an accommodation to participate, please contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.

Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.