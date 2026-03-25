Serena Polar Plunge raises $9K for Special Olympics Illinois

Serena Middle School staff member (center) Nicole Znaniecki plunges into a trough March 19, 2026, during a Polar Plunge that raised more than $9,000 for Special Olympics Illinois. Cheering on Znaniecki from the rear are (from left) Lib Whiteaker, Megan Crutchett, Kernal, Amy Davis (Photo provided by Jessica Tongate)

A Polar Plunge fundraiser at Serena Middle School has raised $9,125 for Special Olympics Illinois, organizers said Tuesday.

The Serena student council and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office partnered in the March 19 event as part of the 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run Cool School Challenge.

“Each year, this statewide campaign raises funds for Special Olympics programming, including year-round training, athletic competition, health education, leadership development and personal growth opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities,” Deputy Jessica Tongate said in the news release.

“Through this event, schools across the state join together to raise awareness and support for inclusion in athletics and our local communities,” she said. “Students who raised at least $100 were able to ‘take the plunge’ in honor of Special Olympics Illinois athletes.”

In addition to the chilly immersion, an assembly was held featuring Special Olympics Illinois athlete Brandon Brown. Brandon talked about his experiences as an athlete and reminded the students that they, too, can achieve their dreams.

While many people made the event a success, Tongate said teachers Jenna Goldman and Megan Crutchett and principal Kristin Hjerpe for working “tirelessly” on this project.

In total, there were more than 40 students and staff members who took the plunge, including school therapy dog Kernal, who dipped his toe in support.