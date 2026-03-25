Ottawa High hosts quarterly student recognition award breakfast

Ottawa Township High School (OTHS) hosted a quarterly Student Recognition Breakfast on Friday, March 20, 2026. (Photo provided by Kane Farabaugh)

Ottawa Township High School (OTHS) hosted a quarterly Student Recognition Breakfast on Friday, March 20.

The event, sponsored by Conroy’s Automotive & Towing this quarter, recognizes students nominated by faculty and staff at OTHS for their exceptional character throughout the school and for their work in the classroom.

The following students were honored for their outstanding achievements:

Business / Career and Technical Education (CTE) Students of the Month: Evan Ristau, senior; Bryer Harris, junior; Cashton Dilley, sophomore; and Aria Phillips, freshman

Business / Career and Technical Education (CTE) Students of Integrity: Colt Bryson, senior; Dreager Duncan, junior; Madelyn Olszewski, sophomore; and Mckenzie Mool, freshman.

Foreign Language and Fine Arts Students of the Month: Bethany Polega, senior; Lylah Rainey, junior; Allie Quinn, sophomore; and Ocean Fowler, freshman

Foreign Language and Fine Arts Students of Integrity: Malcolm Gretencord, senior; Skylee Fredericksen, junior; Addisyn Budnick, sophomore; Iris Hasty, freshman.