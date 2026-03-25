Area libraries launch communitywide Library Crawl adventure this April

This April, area libraries invite you to embark on a communitywide Library Crawl — an adventure inspired by discovery, curiosity, and the thrill of the hunt.

This April, area libraries invite you to embark on a communitywide Library Crawl — an adventure inspired by discovery, curiosity, and the thrill of the hunt.

Hidden in plain sight, each participating library holds a unique token and stamp waiting to be claimed.

Your mission begins at your local library, where you’ll claim your official crawl passport. Inside, there will be a list of participating locations, along with their hours, addresses, and a map to guide your journey. With each stop, you’ll collect a new stamp—marking your progress as you follow the trail.

No need to crack secret codes or steal historical documents—but like any great explorer, you’ll chart your own course. Visit as many libraries as you wish; every stop brings you closer to the prize.

At the end of the month, return your passport (complete or in progress) to your local library to be entered into a drawing for a gift basket. Because in this adventure, the journey itself is part of the reward… and every explorer deserves a shot at treasure.