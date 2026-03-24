Streator approves more than $90K in street material contracts

The Streator City Council approved contracts for materials used in its annual street maintenance program.

The council awarded a contract for emulsified oil to Asphalt Sales Co. of Jacksonville in the amount of $53,760. The material is used by public works crews in spray patch machines for road repairs.

City officials said Asphalt Sales was the sole bidder on the contract and was selected after a review of its proposal and past work history.

“For years, we’ve only gotten one bidder because there is really only one supplier in the area,” City Manager Dave Plyman said.

The council also approved a contract for aggregate materials to Opperman Construction Co. of Pontiac for $39,400. The material will be used for street patching and alley repairs.