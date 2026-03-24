Princeton’s Keighley Davis, Bureau Valley’s Carson Gruber earned postseason basketball accolades: BCR Notebook

Princeton senior Keighley Davis (left) was named Class 2A Illinois Media All-State Honorable Mention while Bureau Valley freshman Carson Gruber (right) was named to the Illinois Prospects All-Freshmen Third Team. (Photos provided)

Princeton senior Keighley Davis and Bureau Valley freshman Carson Gruber have earned some postseason basketball accolades.

Davis, the 2025-26 BCR Girls Player of the Year, received Class 2A Illinois Media Honorable Mention with the third most points (23), missing the second team by four spots and eight points. Top vote-getters in Class 2A were Nancy Ruholl (76) of Effingham St. Anthony (76) and Macy Groharing (71) of state runner-up Byron (71).

Macy Gochanour of Fieldcrest and Lana Scott of Wethersfield were named Honorable Mention in 1A. Dalia DeJesus of Dee-Mack and Tiara Williams of Morgan Park Academy tied for the most points with 73.

Gruber, who led the Storm in scoring at 14.7 points per game while averaging 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals, was named to the Illinois Prospects All-Freshmen Third Team. He is a All-BCR first-teamer.