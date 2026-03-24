Princeton Public Library launches Library Giving Day fundraiser April 1

The Princeton Public Library invites the community to join Library Giving Day on Wednesday, April 1 — a one-day online fundraiser to expand the digital collection of eBooks and audiobooks. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library invites the community to join Library Giving Day on Wednesday, April 1 — a one-day online fundraiser to expand the digital collection of eBooks and audiobooks.

More than half of cardholders already use the library’s digital collection, and in February alone, hundreds of eBooks and audiobooks were borrowed.

But digital materials are costly and come with limits: a title that costs $14.99 for a reader can cost the library up to $95, and many titles must be repurchased after just a few years or a limited number of checkouts.

Donations can make an immediate difference. With a goal of $1,000, the library can add at least 10 new audiobooks, giving more readers timely access to the stories they love. Every donation helps keep information, learning, and imagination within reach.

Donate in person, by U.S. Mail, or online at www.princetonpl.org.

You can also support broader access by advocating for the Digital Library Protection Act (HB 5236) and asking your state legislator to sign on as a co-sponsor.