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MHS District 280 Board approves purchase of two buses

Net cost of purchase to be $226,800, come from transportation fund

School bus

The Mendota Township High School District 280 Board of Education tries to purchase one bus per year. This purchase will cover the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. (The Daily Journal/Scott Anderson)

By Mathias Woerner

The Mendota High School District 280 Board of Education approved the trading of two new buses for three run-down buses.

Each bus, a 2025 Blue Bird Vision Gasoline 71-passenger bus, costs $114,900.

The three buses being traded in exchange for the two new buses are a pair of 2014 buses and a 2013 bus, each valued at $1,000.

“Right now, they’re just sitting there,” district superintendent Denise Aughenbaugh said. “They’re emergency-use only.”

Aughenbaugh said that the district tries to purchase one new bus a year, and this transaction would cover the district for two state fiscal years, officially making a purchase of one bus for the 2026 fiscal year on June 30 and purchasing the other on July 1 for the 2027 fiscal year.

With the trade-ins accounted for, the total cost for the purchase of the two new buses is $226,800.

Aughenbaugh said that the funds for this transaction will come out of the district’s transportation fund.

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